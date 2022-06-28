Advertisement

Iowa police department hands out ice cream tickets for ‘You’ve Been Ticketed’ campaign

By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is patrolling the streets and keeping an eye out for kids of all ages to hand out ice cream tickets to.

The police department is teaming up with Opportunities Unlimited and Dairy Queen for the “You’ve Been Ticketed” campaign. Officers are always looking for children to “ticket.” Tickets go to those who are staying safe by wearing their helmets while riding their bikes.

Monday was a hot summer day, so officer Valerie Rose found plenty of children out and about. The kids are excited about the free ice cream, but also are realizing how important it is to wear a helmet.

“If you fall, your helmet keeps you safe, and you don’t like get hurt and damage your brain,” said Melanie Morey.

The Sioux City Police Department says the “You’ve Been Ticketed” campaign is a way to make sure that kids are being safe and protecting their heads with a helmet. Officers enjoy getting the chance to engage with the community.

“If we see out there wearing a helmet and being safe, we will absolutely reward you with a ticket. So that’s all you need to do is just wear a helmet and practice good safety measures out there and we’ll we’ll treat you with a Dairy Queen ticket,” said Valerie Rose, Crime Prevention Officer.

The Sioux City Police Department will be handing out ice cream tickets through the end of the year, when the tickets expire. All a child has to do to receive a ticket of their own is to wear a helmet and practice safety.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael...
Victim impact statements read in Lang Sentencing hearing
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
SCPD Ice Cream Tickets
Sunshine continues but heat will return by mid-week
Sunshine continues, but heat will return by the mid-week
Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport
Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport