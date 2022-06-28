Advertisement

Warm and dry weather continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Jun. 28, 2022
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today’s weather still looks great overall. Plan on highs into the 80s with a touch more humidity compared to yesterday. Looking ahead to tomorrow and Thursday, plan on a pair of warmer days with highs around 90. By Friday, the next cold front drops south, leading to a chance of scattered storms. At this point, the holiday weekend largely looks dry, however, the strength of a high pressure system near us will play a big role by the 4th itself as to whether we see any rain or not.

