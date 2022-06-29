Advertisement

Hot and dry today and tomorrow

Plan on a typical summer afternoon with highs into the lower 90s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a sunny and warm Wednesday. Highs will reach 90 across much of the area along with a southwest breeze. Plan on more of the same for tomorrow. By Friday, a cold front moves in and should at least provide a chance of scattered showers and storms. Behind this cold front, look for high pressure to provide mainly quiet conditions for both Saturday and Sunday aside from an isolated storm or two. Unfortunately, trends continue to favor this high pressure system moving away from us on the Fourth, which will probably open the door for a chance of scattered storms. At this time, it’s too early to determine timing or possible impacts to fireworks displays.

