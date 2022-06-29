Advertisement

JACKPOT: Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $5 million prize

Torrance Person in North Carolina turned a scratch-off ticket into a $5 million jackpot.
Torrance Person in North Carolina turned a scratch-off ticket into a $5 million jackpot.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently became a millionaire thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said Torrance Person took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize.

Officials said Person won the price while playing the 200X The Cash scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven store on Greensboro Road in High Point.

The Greensboro resident chose the lump sum option of $3 million. Officials said after taxes, he took home $2,130,309.

According to the North Carolina lottery, the 200X The Cash game debuted in March, offering six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes.

Lottery officials said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million yearly for education.

