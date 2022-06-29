More summerlike weather ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Thursday will look and feel a lot like Thursday, but perhaps with a few more degrees added to our highs.

The day starts off with a warm and somewhat muggy low in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low 90s for many on Thursday, with perhaps just a few more clouds possible at times. A few showers or storms are possible early on Friday, though activity will be limited.

More chances for showers and storms dot the forecast over the next several days, extending through the holiday weekend. However, at this range, it’s difficult to identify the exact hours which will be wet vs. dry. This is to say that you shouldn’t cancel any 4th of July plans you have at this point, but stay tuned for additional updates to the forecast as we get closer.

