One dead, one critically hurt in Jo Daviess County explosion

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman from Lena, Illinois has died after an explosion at a home during a bonfire. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, there was a 9-1-1 call into the dispatch center on Saturday, June 18 just before midnight. Investigators say there had been an explosion and subsequent fire at a home on East Greenvale Road.

The explosion was the result of a fuel barrel being placed on a bonfire, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said two people on scene were severely burned. Taylor Musser, 28, and Brian Musser, Jr., 41, were taken by ambulance to nearby landing zones to be airlifted to UW Madison University Hospital for treatment.

Less than one week after the explosion, on Friday, June 24, the sheriff’s department says Taylor Musser died from her injuries at the hospital. Brian Musser, Jr. remains in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

