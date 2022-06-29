Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa police said two people were injured, one with a gunshot wound to the leg, in an altercation between two groups of people at Foster Park on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a report of a man bleeding from his neck and head in the area of East Main and Brick Row just before 4:30 p.m. The victim was later identified as Jose Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa.

Minutes later, the police department responded to Ottumwa Regional Health Center Emergency Room for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was identified as Anibar Timothy, 18, of Ottumwa.

Police said their investigation found the two were injured when an altercation took place between two groups of people at Foster Park on the east end of Ottumwa.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and then released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 641-683-0661.

