When and where to watch Ottumwa Independence Day fireworks

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Get ready to celebrate Independence Day!

The city of Ottumwa announced its annual Independence Day fireworks display is set to begin shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday at Ottumwa Park.

City leaders said traffic on the Wapello Street Extension will be restricted to right turns only coming in and out of the park.

If the fireworks display gets rained out, the city’s backup plan is to hold the fireworks display on Tuesday at the same time.

Though discharging fireworks is legal in Iowa, the city is reminding residents that it is illegal to discharge fireworks in city parks, the city’s trail system, the beach parking lot, or on city grounds, with a fine of up to $500.

Fireworks on private property is legal within city limits on July 4 only from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.