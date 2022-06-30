Another warm one today, look for some storms tomorrow morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another warm one with highs around 90. One key difference that you’ll notice is the wind coming up a bit more and we may have some gusts of 30+ mph from the southwest later this morning into the afternoon. Tomorrow morning, scattered storms will continue to move southeast along a cold front, eventually leading to gradual clearing in the afternoon. It continues to look pretty quiet in our area both Saturday and Sunday. By Independence Day itself, watch for storm chances to return along with higher humidity. Have a great day!

