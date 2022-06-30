Goats tasked with lawn care at Dubuque college

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A college in Dubuque is having an on campus event, which the president of the college says is the Greatest Of All Time.

Clarke University is partnering with the group ‘Goats on the Go’ and Cox Springs Farm in Peosta.

They brought in a herd of goats to campus to help with lawn care as part of the college’s sustainability land management plan.

The goats will rotate through the areas of campus and eat invasive plants and overgrowth.

“The typical Clarke university atmosphere,” Clarke University President Thom Chesney said. “Education and fun happening all at once. Engagement going on for that and for the youngest learners on campus the families that are here with their kids a chance to take a little summer break come to campus and see the goats and learn why we do this.”

The goats will stay at Clarke for as many weeks as is needed for them to get all of their yard work done on campus.

