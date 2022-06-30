Advertisement

Goats tasked with lawn care at Dubuque college

A college in Dubuque is having an on campus event, which the president of the college says is...
A college in Dubuque is having an on campus event, which the president of the college says is the Greatest Of All Time.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A college in Dubuque is having an on campus event, which the president of the college says is the Greatest Of All Time.

Clarke University is partnering with the group ‘Goats on the Go’ and Cox Springs Farm in Peosta.

They brought in a herd of goats to campus to help with lawn care as part of the college’s sustainability land management plan.

The goats will rotate through the areas of campus and eat invasive plants and overgrowth.

“The typical Clarke university atmosphere,” Clarke University President Thom Chesney said. “Education and fun happening all at once. Engagement going on for that and for the youngest learners on campus the families that are here with their kids a chance to take a little summer break come to campus and see the goats and learn why we do this.”

The goats will stay at Clarke for as many weeks as is needed for them to get all of their yard work done on campus.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit
When and where to watch Ottumwa Independence Day fireworks
Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Explosion in Jo Daviess County kills 1, hurts 1
One dead, one critically hurt in Jo Daviess County explosion

Latest News

Trooper Ted Benda.
Nonprofit pays off home mortgage for fallen Iowa State Trooper
Waterloo police identify man who drowned in Cedar River
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa's law doesn't allow for felony animal abuse charges on the first try.
Iowa law doesn't allow for felony animal abuse the first time, advocates say