New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A number of new laws will go into effect in Iowa Friday, impacting everything from child care to unemployment.

Here are a number of those laws:

HF2355: Unemployment Programs

This bill will cut the number of weeks people can receive unemployment from 26 down to 16.

If someone is out of a job because their workplace permanently closed, they can receive up to 39 weeks of benefits. But the bill would cut this down to 26 weeks.

It also lowers the threshold for wages for a new job to be considered suitable.

SF 2378: Bottle Program

This bill overhauls the state’s bottle and can redemption program, raising the handling fee businesses earn from one cent to three cents per container. The change is supposed to incentivize more redemption centers to open in smaller communities.

HF 2497: Casino Moratorium

This bill will prevent any new casinos from being licensed by the state until 2024.

The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.

SF 522: Elder Abuse

This bill will make elder abuse a crime for the first time in Iowa’s history.

Those committing financial exploitation, emotional abuse, physical abuse, or sexual abuse of a person 60 years of age or older will now be held accountable with more enhanced penalties that range from serious misdemeanors to felonies.

HF: 2420: Safe Haven Act

This bill expands Iowa’s Safe Haven Law, allowing families to surrender a child up to three months old. That’s up from one-month-old previously.

SF 581: New Antlerless Hunting Season

Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January.

HF 2198: Child Care Center Employment

This bill allows 16 and 17-year-olds to care for school-age kids at child care centers without adult supervision.

Those in favor of the bill say it would provide an option for child care centers to help with staffing, while those opposed fear lack of supervision could mean leaving the teens without a mentor to help develop appropriate practices for the job.

HF 2549: Mental Health Provider Loan Forgiveness

This bill expands loan forgiveness for mental health providers in the state.

SF 2367: Feminine Hygiene Products

This bill removes the sales tax on feminine hygiene products. KCCI reports this could save Iowans nearly $12 million a year.

HF 688: Food Delivery Driver Restrictions

This bill sets statewide standards for delivery drivers working for 3rd-party food delivery apps like Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

It ensures drivers can’t smoke or vape, and requiring food be kept in a clean car without pets or other passengers.

SF 2381: Funding for Pregnancy Support Groups

This bill will spend $1,000,000 on nonprofit pregnancy support groups that oppose abortion. It will give more funding to nonprofits that counsel pregnant women to choose other alternatives to abortion.

SF2287: Catalytic Converters

Lawmakers are cracking down on businesses selling stolen catalytic converters, with scrap metal companies being made to comply with additional requirements.

