Advertisement

Waterloo police identify man who drowned in Cedar River

(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - We now know the name of a man who drowned in the Cedar River in Waterloo earlier this month.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 25-year-old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman.

Police say someone reported seeing Reyes-Guzman going into the river and leaving a shirt behind on June 10.

Waterloo Fire Rescue then began searching the river. They found the man’s body a few days later on June 13.

An autopsy confirmed the man did drown.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit
When and where to watch Ottumwa Independence Day fireworks
Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Explosion in Jo Daviess County kills 1, hurts 1
One dead, one critically hurt in Jo Daviess County explosion

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa's law doesn't allow for felony animal abuse charges on the first try.
Iowa law doesn't allow for felony animal abuse the first time, advocates say
Iowa law allows some animal abuse suspects to skate, advocates say
Ray, "Bubba", Sorensen II paints new rock by the Floyd River around the area Lewis and Clark's...
Lewis and Clark Floyd River Campsite Rock