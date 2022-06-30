Waterloo police identify man who drowned in Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - We now know the name of a man who drowned in the Cedar River in Waterloo earlier this month.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 25-year-old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman.

Police say someone reported seeing Reyes-Guzman going into the river and leaving a shirt behind on June 10.

Waterloo Fire Rescue then began searching the river. They found the man’s body a few days later on June 13.

An autopsy confirmed the man did drown.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.