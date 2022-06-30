Weather pattern to turn more active

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After some rather warm and quiet days, we’ll see a temporary setback in temperatures with a chance for showers and storms.

A cold front approaches from the north tonight, which brings us that storm chance. Overall, precipitation will be scattered at best, so don’t bank on receiving significant rainfall. Lows only drop to the upper 60s or low 70s.

During the day on Friday, northerly winds and more cloud cover through at least the early afternoon will contribute to cooler highs in the low 80s. A warming trend begins again for the holiday weekend, with highs expected to increase from the low 80 on Saturday to the low 90s by Monday. Through the weekend, occasional chances for showers and storms will exist. The best chances appear to be on Saturday and on the 4th of July itself. Stay tuned for further details as we get just a bit closer.

Warm temperatures hang around for the rest of our extended forecast, with highs near or above normal likely.

