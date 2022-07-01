Advertisement

VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a gas station. (Source: WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville helped prevent a situation involving a baby from possibly turning deadly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports its officers were at a gas station on Monday night when a man rushed inside and told them a baby wasn’t breathing.

WAVE shared a dramatic video from the department of the call involving officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene.

The video showed the two officers running out to assist the family. One of the officers performed back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.

Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has since been taken home.

Family members thanked the officers for their work and said Emma is happy and healthy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Iowa State Patrol
6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park
Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash

Latest News

DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guard member shot, killed due to mistaken identity, family says
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday-travel chaos: Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds