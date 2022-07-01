Warm-up ahead with storm chances at times

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The biggest holiday weekend of the summer will really feel like the season, especially as we get toward the end of it.

Temperatures tonight, however, will be pleasant in the lower 60s as clouds and leftover showers finally leave. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. This marks the start of a warm-up that continues through Tuesday, with increasing humidity as well. By the 4th of July, mid to upper 90s will be likely with a chance for a storm or two.

More storm chances hang around toward the middle of next week as highs remain in the 90s.

