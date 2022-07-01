Advertisement

Watch for a few showers this morning

Isolated showers may occur in spots this morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Welcome to July! This month will start with highs into the 80s thanks to a cold front that’s moving through here this morning. This front didn’t have any rainfall along it last night and chances are very limited for southern Iowa this morning. Plan on highs generally into the 80s this afternoon as the sky clears out. This weekend is interesting in that isolated storms may flare up tomorrow, though Sunday continues to look dry. By Independence Day itself, we find ourselves in a favorable spot for clusters of storms to roll through. Right now, it’s too early to determine the severity or if there will be any impacts to fireworks shows.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Iowa State Patrol
6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash
Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park

Latest News

A chance for storms tonight.
Weather pattern to turn more active
A chance for storms tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Another warm one today, look for some storms tomorrow morning
A warm night ahead.
More summerlike weather ahead