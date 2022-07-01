Watch for a few showers this morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Welcome to July! This month will start with highs into the 80s thanks to a cold front that’s moving through here this morning. This front didn’t have any rainfall along it last night and chances are very limited for southern Iowa this morning. Plan on highs generally into the 80s this afternoon as the sky clears out. This weekend is interesting in that isolated storms may flare up tomorrow, though Sunday continues to look dry. By Independence Day itself, we find ourselves in a favorable spot for clusters of storms to roll through. Right now, it’s too early to determine the severity or if there will be any impacts to fireworks shows.

