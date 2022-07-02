Advertisement

From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you
From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s ruling on carbon emission controls on power plants this past week has cast light on the world of federal regulation. The ruling is seen as a potential blow to the fight against global warming, and it may have broader implications, too.

Federal regulations run through American life, touching on everything we consume, the air we breathe, the water we drink. Regulation has become the go-to way for presidents to make policy when they can’t get Congress to pass a law, as on climate change. Barack Obama and Donald Trump did it, and so does Joe Biden. But the court’s conservative majority said not so fast to Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Iowa State Patrol
6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa
Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year
Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Body of third missing child, mother recovered from Minnesota lake
A study found that binge drinking is worse for your health than a daily drink.
Binge drinking is worse for your health than a daily drink, study finds
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
‘The heat was so intense’: Mother, daughter survive house fire together
People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas