Increasingly hot and humid

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb over the next few days, resulting in some very hot readings by the early portion of the coming week.

Sunday will arguably be the most comfortable day of the next several, with highs in the upper 90s and somewhat reasonable dew point values. Southerly winds will continue to bring in more humidity though, and the 4th of July looks hot and muggy. There is the chance that some storms to our north could spill into our region as well, especially in southeast Iowa. We’ll be watching this closely.

Highs on Tuesday could approach or breach the century mark. Coupled with high humidity, heat index values of 105-110 could be reached, too, so plan on taking heat-related precautions during the early part of the week.

Temperatures turn a bit more sensible toward the end of the week.

