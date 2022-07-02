Advertisement

Increasingly hot and humid

Expect warm and increasingly humid conditions to wrap up the holiday weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb over the next few days, resulting in some very hot readings by the early portion of the coming week.

Sunday will arguably be the most comfortable day of the next several, with highs in the upper 90s and somewhat reasonable dew point values. Southerly winds will continue to bring in more humidity though, and the 4th of July looks hot and muggy. There is the chance that some storms to our north could spill into our region as well, especially in southeast Iowa. We’ll be watching this closely.

Highs on Tuesday could approach or breach the century mark. Coupled with high humidity, heat index values of 105-110 could be reached, too, so plan on taking heat-related precautions during the early part of the week.

Temperatures turn a bit more sensible toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Iowa State Patrol
6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year
Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park

Latest News

Getting hotter to wrap up the weekend.
First Alert Forecast
A lovely start to our holiday weekend
A lovely start to the holiday weekend
A warm and potentially active holiday weekend.
Warm-up ahead with storm chances at times
A warm and potentially active holiday weekend.
First Alert Forecast