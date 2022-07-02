A lovely start to the holiday weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Happy Saturday! We’re starting the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and a clear sky. Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday looks warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and storms return Sunday night and into Monday across Iowa. Temperatures will be warm Monday, rising into the mid-90s.

