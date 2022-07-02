Advertisement

Pope urges Congo, South Sudan to work for peace, prosperity

Pope urges Congo, South Sudan to work for peace, prosperity
Pope urges Congo, South Sudan to work for peace, prosperity(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging the people and leaders of Congo and South Sudan to “turn a page” and forge new paths of reconciliation, peace and development. Francis issued a video message on the day he had planned to begin a weeklong pilgrimage to the two African countries. He canceled the trip last month because of knee pain that makes walking and standing difficult.

In the message delivered Saturday, Francis said he was “greatly disappointed” by the turn of events and promised to reschedule “as soon as possible.” He sent his No. 2, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to visit both Congo and South Sudan on the days the pope was supposed to have been there.

