Advertisement

Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger

Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger
Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) — Rescue services in Hong Kong say an industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members. The accident occurred Saturday about 186 miles south of Hong Kong. Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety.

The Hong Kong Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel but said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 68 miles per hour. The storm made landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Iowa State Patrol
6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa
Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year
Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Body of third missing child, mother recovered from Minnesota lake
A study found that binge drinking is worse for your health than a daily drink.
Binge drinking is worse for your health than a daily drink, study finds
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
‘The heat was so intense’: Mother, daughter survive house fire together
People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas