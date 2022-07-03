Advertisement

Black Jewish leader works to boost community, inclusiveness

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nate Looney is a Black man who is also an observant, kippah-wearing Jew. As a person of color, he has had to deal with suspicious looks and double takes in synagogues. Looney is now in a new role to promote inclusivity and security for people of color at the Jewish Federations of North America.

His mission is important at a time when the numbers of Jews of color are increasing in America and so are antisemitic attacks. A recent survey showed about 8% of U.S. Jews identify as nonwhite, but that nearly doubles to 15% in younger respondents ages 18 to 29.

