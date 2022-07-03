Heat and humidity builds, early storm chance on the 4th

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Things will feel much more summerlike this week across the area, with a chance for some storms to kick off Independence Day.

This chance is primarily in the morning hours on Monday, with activity diminishing and shifting to the east after that. Sunshine in the afternoon will push highs back above the 90-degree mark for most. Combined with high dew point readings, expect heat index values to exceed 100 for a period of time on Monday as well. If you’re out celebrating the holiday, make sure to take breaks in air conditioning, drink water, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Tuesday continues the trend of warmer weather, with 100 degree temperatures possible. It’ll still be muggy, too, so heat index readings will be in the 105-110 degree range.

Showers and storms re-enter the forecast by Wednesday through the end of the shortened work week, with warm and muggy conditions sticking around. The weekend, however, looks drier, and modestly cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

