Advertisement

Heat and humidity builds, early storm chance on the 4th

Hot and humid weather is likely over the next several days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Things will feel much more summerlike this week across the area, with a chance for some storms to kick off Independence Day.

This chance is primarily in the morning hours on Monday, with activity diminishing and shifting to the east after that. Sunshine in the afternoon will push highs back above the 90-degree mark for most. Combined with high dew point readings, expect heat index values to exceed 100 for a period of time on Monday as well. If you’re out celebrating the holiday, make sure to take breaks in air conditioning, drink water, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Get the latest weather-related alerts here!

Tuesday continues the trend of warmer weather, with 100 degree temperatures possible. It’ll still be muggy, too, so heat index readings will be in the 105-110 degree range.

Showers and storms re-enter the forecast by Wednesday through the end of the shortened work week, with warm and muggy conditions sticking around. The weekend, however, looks drier, and modestly cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
When and where to watch Ottumwa Independence Day fireworks
Vandals spray Madison church with abortion graffiti
Vandals spray Madison church with abortion graffiti
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus

Latest News

A few storms are possible late tonight.
First Alert Forecast
The holiday weekend continues with a gorgeous Sunday
The holiday weekend continues with a gorgeous Sunday
Getting hotter to wrap up the weekend.
Increasingly hot and humid
Getting hotter to wrap up the weekend.
First Alert Forecast