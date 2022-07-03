Advertisement

The holiday weekend continues with a gorgeous Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to sunshine outside the window and temperatures in the 60s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Today’s forecast is beautiful, with a mostly sunny sky and highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Our July 4th forecast looks decent, with a partly cloudy sky during the daytime hours and highs in the mid-90s. Heat indexes could climb into the low 100s. However, late Monday evening and into the overnight hours, storms could make their way into Southern Iowa. Some storms in our far northeastern counties may become strong to severe, with wind and hail the primary hazards. However, tornadoes can’t be ruled out. 

Chances for showers and storms could return by the end of the week into next weekend.

