Long-missing Alexander Hamilton letter put on public display

Alexander Hamilton. (Library of Congress/file)
Alexander Hamilton. (Library of Congress/file)(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — A letter written by founding father Alexander Hamilton in 1780 and believed stolen from the Massachusetts state archives decades ago is being displayed publicly for the first time since it was returned to the state after a lengthy court battle.

The secretary of state’s office says the letter will be the featured piece at the Commonwealth Museum’s annual July Fourth exhibit this year. The letter was believed to have been stolen during World War II by a state archives worker. It resurfaced several years ago, and a federal appeals ruled in October that it belongs to the state.

