Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SLOVYANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk was occupied by pro-Russian separatists for months in 2014. Now, its people are preparing to defend the city again as the fighting draws closer and invites a major battle.

Slovyansk is a city of splintered loyalties, with some residents antagonistic toward Kyiv or nostalgic for Ukraine’s Soviet past. But many fear the return of the Russians and what they could do to their now-flourishing town.

Slovyansk may become the next major target in Russia’s campaign to take the Donbas region, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.

