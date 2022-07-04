Advertisement

Watch for a few storms early today, then hot and humid

Plan on some storms to roll across the area this morning. This afternoon looks hot and muggy!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers and storms continue to look likely today, mainly through mid-morning. Any storm that comes through between now and then may feature heavy rain and gusty wind. This evening, while an isolated storm can’t be ruled out, many spots may stay dry for fireworks displays. Tomorrow, plan on high heat and isolated storms. The heat index tomorrow afternoon may reach 110 in spots! Otherwise, this is a “heat interrupted by storms” kind of week as nearly each night and early morning will feature some storm chances.

