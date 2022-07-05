Advertisement

Hot and humid today, chance of storms late tonight

Plan on a hot one today!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is going to be a hot one! Look for actual highs well into the 90s with the heat index approaching 110 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory continues for the entire area. Tonight, another system approaches from the west and any storm that comes through will carry the potential for hail, wind and torrential rainfall. These storms will probably linger into tomorrow morning, then the atmosphere resets and we do this again tomorrow night.

