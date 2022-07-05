Advertisement

Many won’t rely on virtual options after COVID: AP-NORC poll

FILE - Medical director of Doctor on Demand Dr. Vibin Roy speaks to a patient during an online...
FILE - Medical director of Doctor on Demand Dr. Vibin Roy speaks to a patient during an online primary care visit conducted from his home, April 23, 2021, in Keller, Texas. A new poll shows that many Americans don't expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides.

That’s even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future. The poll comes from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll shows that close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Still, close to half of adults also say it would be a good thing if virtual options continue.

