Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.(Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on Highland Park shooting
While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.
Man overdoses on vitamin D, spends 8 days in hospital
According to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest...
Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation