Cooler today, a few showers or storms possible as well

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on quieter weather conditions today as last night’s storms are now well off to our southeast. In addition, it’s also cooler and should be a rather pleasant day for most of us with highs into the lower and middle 80s. We are watching some showers in eastern Nebraska and provided they hold together, may affect our area later this morning into the afternoon. There is little to no severe risk with this batch. Tomorrow night into Friday, we get one final round of thunderstorms, then things should be alright going into the weekend.

