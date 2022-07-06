Episodes of storms with heavy rainfall possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rounds of showers and storms are likely over the next couple of days, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to the area.

Tonight is the first set of storms, with activity expected to develop well after dark. Storms may repeatedly move over the same area, which could lead to some especially high rainfall totals. Heavy downpours are likely with any storm due to the moisture content in the air. A Flood Watch is in effect for part of the area, including Ottumwa, early on Thursday for the threat of flash flooding. Pay attention to any warnings that may come out, and heed them accordingly. Remember: don’t drive through flooded areas, avoiding them could save your life!

More heavy rain is possible later Thursday into Friday, before we catch a longer break from an active pattern. Cooler temperatures and drier weather settles in for the remainder of our 7-day forecast, starting this weekend.

