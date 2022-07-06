Advertisement

Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crash through the front window of a local home Saturday morning.

KCCI in Des Moines says the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City.

The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.

The car, a 2006 Pontiac G6, came to a rest in the living room. No one was home at the time. Authorities say Lanken was trapped in the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

