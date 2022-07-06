Advertisement

Proposed CO2 pipeline would cut through 4 Iowa counties, public meetings planned for Sept.

(kwqc)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We now have additional details regarding a proposed CO2 pipeline that would go through eastern Iowa.

Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.

According to the letter of intent signed in January, Wolf would develop, own and operate the pipeline that would carry liquefied carbon dioxide to be stored underground at ADM’s sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.

Wolf filed paperwork last week with the Iowa Utilities Board that includes a preliminary map showing the pipeline would cut through parts of Linn, Cedar, Scott and Clinton counties.

A one-mile corridor around the line would also hit parts of Johnson County.

People will be able to give their comments on the proposed pipeline at public meetings planned for Sept. 13, 14 and 15.

The proposed pipeline would connect ADM’s Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
The proposed pipeline would connect ADM’s Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.(Wolf Carbon Solutions)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window
A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

Latest News

Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, unveiled their master plan to expand the iconic Field of Dreams...
Dyersville city council approves up to $9.5 million in rebates for Field of Dreams expansion
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Yaritze Pastor Junech, from Ridgeway,...
Iowa officials looking for missing Ridgeway teen
Smithfield Foods settles pork price-fixing lawsuit for $42M
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window