Severe storms possible overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Strong to severe storms are possible across Southern Iowa tonight. Damaging winds, large hail, and torrential rain are the main hazards with these storms. Storms are expected to reach our area after midnight and continue into Wednesday morning. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Wednesday afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs and heat indexes in the 90s over most of the region.

