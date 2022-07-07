Advertisement

Another round of showers and storms possible tonight

More rain appears a good bet tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Jul. 7, 2022
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The chance for showers and storms continues across the air, as relatively mild but still very muggy air sticks around.

Lows tonight drop to around 70 degrees with scattered storms. Any thunderstorm through the end of the work week could produce heavy downpours, given the moisture content in the air. By the start of the weekend, we will lose some of that moisture, leading to a couple of more pleasant days with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Highs jump on Monday to the low 90s, but we will settle into a more seasonable temperature range after that with overall dry conditions.

