Cedar Rapids, Dubuque airports among 5 in Iowa to receive funding for new projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five airports in Iowa are expected to receive funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for projects that will upgrade or modernize them.

The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, the Dubuque Regional Airport and the Washington Municipal Airport are among them.

In total, the Biden administration is giving $1 billion to 85 airports across the country using funding from last year’s infrastructure law.

In Cedar Rapids, the Eastern Iowa Airport will receive $20,415,727 to expand the passenger terminal to add four additional gates.

The Dubuque Regional Airport will receive $1,346,112 to install a solar power system along with associated electrical efficiency enhancements for the commercial passenger terminal.

The Washington Municipal Airport will receive $129, 675 to also install a solar power system with associated electrical efficiency enhancements for its general aviation terminal.

In Des Moines, the Des Moines International Airport will receive $5 million for grading the gate apron area as part of phase one of four for the new terminal project.

In Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport will receive $112,500 to install an elevator in the general aviation terminal to provide ADA compliant access to the second floor.

President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have touted the infrastructure law as a means to modernize and renovate airports, among other projects, while creating good paying jobs.

