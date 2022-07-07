Healthy ways to beat summer boredom with kids

(CNN) - The weather is red hot and some kids may be singing the summer boredom blues, but keeping them engaged is key.

“Being active just helps you feel better. It helps you have more energy,” a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Gina Robinson said.

If you have exhausted your entertainment ideas, you are not alone.

Robinson says it is important to get outdoors during times when the temperatures are not as high.

”It’s also important to have fun, to just run around and play, to have unstructured free time in the yard, on your bike, at the park,” she said.

While it may help keep kids busy, limiting screen time is important.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for those under 18 to 24 months, other than video chatting. Children aged 2 to 5 should have no more than one hour of screen time each day, and that should be limited to high-quality programming only.

”It’s fun to play video games, but we don’t want that to be the only thing you do. Sometimes those games are a little bit addictive and it’s hard to stop once you start,” Robinson said.

Staving off boredom does not have to break the bank.

There are fun things to do in your community and looking at county websites or social media pages is a good place to look.

Reading is another good idea.

Robinson suggests letting your kids pick what they want to read in the summer.

“You could walk to the library, if it’s possible. Get some books and then walk back home, so you’ve gotten your exercise in. You’ve gotten away from the screen and you’re getting some reading done,” she said.

Robinson says it is also important for parents to model the behavior they want their children to have. She says that encourages them without having to say anything.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.