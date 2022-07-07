Advertisement

Rain likely today

Areas of showers and storms will push east today.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for areas of rainfall today, with the heaviest rainfall occurring over northern Missouri. Unsettled weather continues tonight into tomorrow and while that should be more on a scattered basis, any storm that forms could carry the potential for heavy rainfall. In any event, the pattern is cleaned out tomorrow night and the weekend weather still looks fabulous with dry and quiet weather both days. Next week, a cold front arrives on Monday and may very well be our only storm chance of the week as seasonable temperatures in the low-mid 80s settle in along with mainly dry conditions. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window
Click It To Win

Latest News

Thunderstorms become likely tonight.
Episodes of storms with heavy rainfall possible
Thunderstorms become likely tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Cooler today, a few showers or storms possible as well
Severe storms possible overnight
Severe storms possible overnight