Rain likely today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for areas of rainfall today, with the heaviest rainfall occurring over northern Missouri. Unsettled weather continues tonight into tomorrow and while that should be more on a scattered basis, any storm that forms could carry the potential for heavy rainfall. In any event, the pattern is cleaned out tomorrow night and the weekend weather still looks fabulous with dry and quiet weather both days. Next week, a cold front arrives on Monday and may very well be our only storm chance of the week as seasonable temperatures in the low-mid 80s settle in along with mainly dry conditions. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.