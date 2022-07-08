Advertisement

California will make its own low-cost insulin, governor announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - California is socializing insulin production.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will start manufacturing its own insulin.

California will allocate $100 million to the project. Half of that money will be used to develop low-cost insulin products. The other half is to be used to build a manufacturing facility in the state.

“Nothing epitomized market failures more than the price of insulin,” Newsom said. “Many Americans spend $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug. California is now taking matters into our own hands.”

It’s unclear when the state-funded insulin will be available to consumers.

