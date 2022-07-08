Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Coralville police officer

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities...
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.(WITN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset in honor of Coralville Police Sergeant John Williams.

Williams, who worked on the force for more than 28 years, died after having a medical emergency after responding to a shooting involving a child on July 3.

A funeral for Williams is planned for 10 a.m. on July 11 at Grace Community Church in North Liberty.

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “Sgt. Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I’m confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are a greater because of the countless lives touched through Sgt. Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Residents, businesses, schools and other government subdivisions are asked to fly flags at half-staff out of respect.

Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department
Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department(none)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Perez-Rojas
Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Cedar Rapids, Dubuque airports among 5 in Iowa to receive funding for new projects
Flags ordered to half-staff in Iowa Friday for World War II pilot
Armando Rivas, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing an...
Video: Police smash man’s head to ground in parking arrest

Latest News

Two Des Moines police officers file civil suit against activists at 2020 capitol protest
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary.
Republicans see boost in registrations in Iowa after June primary
Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing