Advertisement

Pleasant weekend on the way

Expect fairly pleasant conditions through the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some nice days are ahead for the region, with temperatures near or below normal for many of them.

This is coupled with at least a couple of days of somewhat lower humidity, too, so this weekend looks downright pleasant. Temperatures then will be in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday brings a little bit of heat and humidity back, which could lead to a shower or storm chance toward Monday night.

Dry weather settles in for a while for the rest of the 7-day forecast, with a slow increase in temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Perez-Rojas
Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Cedar Rapids, Dubuque airports among 5 in Iowa to receive funding for new projects
Flags ordered to half-staff in Iowa Friday for World War II pilot
Armando Rivas, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing an...
Video: Police smash man’s head to ground in parking arrest

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies tonight.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Weekend Weather Looking Wonderful
Thunderstorms are possible tonight.
Another round of showers and storms possible tonight
Thunderstorms are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast