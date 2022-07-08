Pleasant weekend on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some nice days are ahead for the region, with temperatures near or below normal for many of them.

This is coupled with at least a couple of days of somewhat lower humidity, too, so this weekend looks downright pleasant. Temperatures then will be in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday brings a little bit of heat and humidity back, which could lead to a shower or storm chance toward Monday night.

Dry weather settles in for a while for the rest of the 7-day forecast, with a slow increase in temperatures.

