Republicans see boost in registrations in Iowa after June primary

Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office releases voter registration data monthly.

From June to July of this year, the Republican Party in Iowa gained more than 24,000 voters. Democrats gained just more than 5,000.

Timothy Hagle, an associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa, said this difference in voters doesn’t necessarily mean Republicans will have an edge in November.

“People, again, will sometimes say is Iowa red state now meaning Republican or conservative? And I’ll say, ‘nope, it’s still purple.’ It’s the no party voters that decide the elections,” Hagle said.

He also said the number of registered voters is still roughly one third Republican, one third Democrat, and one third no party.

