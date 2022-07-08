Advertisement

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices.

Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing.

The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef.

The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers.

The companies didn’t immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases.

The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.

