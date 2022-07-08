Two Des Moines police officers file civil suit against activists at 2020 capitol protest

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two police officers from Des Moines say they were pulled, grabbed and put in a chokehold during a protest at the Iowa State Capitol two years ago.

Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George have filed a civil suit against six of the activists that allegedly took part in the protest, including a sitting council member, Indira Scheumaker.

The defendants in the case were all at one time associated with Des Moines’ Black Lives Matter.

Scheumaker’s arrest is seen on video from the statehouse riots in July 2020.

Co-defendants are Clayton Stein, Eva Lewin, Anna Gebhardt, Bradley Penna and Jennifer Irwin.

The officers’ civil suit contends the defendants were not planning a peaceful protest, they were trained in de-arresting techniques.

Those techniques include playing tug of war with the cops, pushing over a cop, and opening the door of a cop car. Additionally, diversion tactics include blocking interstate traffic by use of decoy cars trapped behind nails and false reporting of violent activity from a vehicle on the side of the road.

The attorney for the officers declined an on-camera interview, but on the phone he said he has the paper trail proving those claims.

KCCI spoke with Sally Frank, a Drake law professor who was at the capitol on July 1, 2020.

She has seen the suit and questions the plaintiff’s claims.

“If those in fact were plans, given the level of federal investigation going on all over the country against Black Lives Matter movement, there would have been charges,” Frank said.

Frank says it is a slap suit with one goal in mind.

“The point is to scare people from protesting,” she said.

She also said police filing a civil suit against a sitting council member is not a big deal.

She notes the distance between Scheumaker and the police is no secret.

“The gap between her and the police department is very clear, very wide,” she said.

The two officers are asking for an amount that will reasonably compensate them for their actual damages as well as punitive damages with interest.

