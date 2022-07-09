Advertisement

4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — It would have been something never quite seen in America. The sight of a defeated president, Donald Trump, standing at the Capitol with a mob of supporters contesting the 2020 election outcome. The House hearings into the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, are providing dramatic new insight about Trump’s intentions on that day in history. Much of the account is coming from the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Her recollections suggest Trump’s demands weren’t brash impulses but part of his last-ditch plan for stopping the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Trump disputes her account.

The committee is set to focus this coming week on extremist groups and their role in the Capitol attack.

