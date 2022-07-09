Advertisement

Abe’s death raises security questions as Japan mourns

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A top police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally. Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss.

Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene. Police confiscated his homemade gun and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker told investigators he acted because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents. The Nara prefectural police chief says there were problems with Abe’s security that will be reviewed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Perez-Rojas
Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

An entrance to Yosemite is closed as firefighters battle a growing wildfire inside the park.
Wildfire shuts down Yosemite entrance
Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
On Greece's Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world
On Greece’s Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says