On Greece’s Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world

THIRA, Greece (AP) — In a historic monastery set in the tourist-thronged main town of Santorini, one of the trendiest Greek islands, 13 cloistered nuns live a vocation little understood but central to Catholicism — tireless prayer. Dominican sisters have survived pirate incursions and earthquakes in more than 400 years of uninterrupted presence on the predominantly Orthodox Christian island.

The current group, hailing from seven countries, prays at least nine hours a day for the intentions of the church as well as the many visitors, whom the sisters will welcome to Mass again in early August after more than two years of pandemic seclusion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.