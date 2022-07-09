Advertisement

On Greece’s Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world

On Greece's Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world
On Greece's Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIRA, Greece (AP) — In a historic monastery set in the tourist-thronged main town of Santorini, one of the trendiest Greek islands, 13 cloistered nuns live a vocation little understood but central to Catholicism — tireless prayer. Dominican sisters have survived pirate incursions and earthquakes in more than 400 years of uninterrupted presence on the predominantly Orthodox Christian island.

The current group, hailing from seven countries, prays at least nine hours a day for the intentions of the church as well as the many visitors, whom the sisters will welcome to Mass again in early August after more than two years of pandemic seclusion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Perez-Rojas
Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

An entrance to Yosemite is closed as firefighters battle a growing wildfire inside the park.
Wildfire shuts down Yosemite entrance
Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says