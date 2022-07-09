Advertisement

Mostly dry weather ahead

Expect quiet conditions to continue for most of the next several days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Little change is expected in our weather for the end of the weekend, though the start of the work week could feel slightly different.

Sunday’s weather should track pretty close to Saturday’s conditions, with perhaps a few more degrees added to our highs. Southerly winds will be with us, too, which leads to that temperature increase and a gradual increase in humidity.

As a cold front moves through on Monday, we can’t rule out an isolated shower and storm. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll probably fall between two areas that are slightly more favorable for rain, so expect a mostly dry day.

Several more dry days after that are likely, with highs going from the mid 80s for midweek, to the low 90s by the start of the weekend.

