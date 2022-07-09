Advertisement

A spectacular weekend forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting Saturday with sunshine and temperatures across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri in the 60 and 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures rising into the 80s. Sunday looks equally lovely, with highs reaching the mid-80s and a mostly sunny sky.

The work week looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures in the 80s.

